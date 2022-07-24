PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas Park man was arrested on Saturday after police said he allegedly attacked his mother, who is pregnant, with a baseball bat.

According to an arrest report, Shane White, 18, got into an argument with his mother that became physical. The victim told police that grabbed a baseball bat and struck her twice on the back, leaving marks on her skin.

Pinellas Park police said she refused medical attention, stating that she was physically fine. White denied hitting his mother and said that the altercation was only verbal.

White was taken to the Pinellas County Jail and charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant woman. He was held without bond.