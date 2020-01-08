Clearwater police crossing guard in hospital following hit-and-run, police say

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Clearwater police crossing guard is now in the hospital following a hit-and-run in Clearwater, according to police.

Clearwater police say the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on South Belcher Road and Catalina Drive, just south of Oak Grove Middle School.

A tweet by the Clearwater Police Department said the crossing guard was helping students cross the street when he was hit by a car that then left the scene. However, that car was pinned in by other motorists at Belcher Road and Nursery Road.

The driver is currently being questioned by officers.

He has been taken to Morton Plant Hospital with injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.

Drivers heading in that direction are being warned to expect delays.

