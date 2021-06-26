Police on scene of officer-involved shooting in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department is currently on the scene of an officer-involved shooting.

Police say the shooting took place just after 3:30 p.m. at 10795 4th Street N.

All lanes of 4th Street have been closed from 108th Avenue North to Gandy Boulevard.

Police say the suspect is alive and is being treated at a local hospital. No officers were injured.

The Pinellas County Deadly Force Task Force has been called in to investigate the incident.

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for the latest updates.