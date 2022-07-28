PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Belleair police officer was injured while responding to a burglary in Pinellas County Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

Belleair Police Chief Rick Doyle told News Channel 8 that four burglary suspects fled in a vehicle after they were spotted by police. Sometime later, the vehicle’s driver ran a stop sign and crashed into a Belleair Police Department cruiser, injuring an officer.

Two suspects then fled the crashed vehicle but were ultimately captured and taken into custody.

Two other suspects remained in the vehicle and were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The officer involved in the crash is also being treated at a hospital for minor injuries, authorities said.

Melenbacher Road was closed between Gold View Drive and Indian Rocks Road.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the crash.