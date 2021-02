ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A police officer and one other person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a crash in St. Petersburg Thursday morning, authorities said.

Police said the officer and two other drivers were involved in a crash in the area of 28th Street South and 1st Avenue South.

The officer and one of the drivers were both hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.

Further information was not available.