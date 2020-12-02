2 officers, 1 other person shot in South St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Two police officers and one other person were shot in South St. Petersburg Wednesday afternoon, according to representatives for the St. Petersburg Police Department and Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Details are extremely limited but St. Pete Police Public Information Officer Yolanda Fernandez said the incident happened just after 4:15 p.m. near 14th Street South and 18th Avenue South.

Police initially said one officer was shot along with one other person. A spokesperson for the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed a second officer was shot.

The St. Pete Police Department has not said anything yet about the severity of anyone’s injuries. No information has been released on what led up to the shooting.

The Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force is investigating.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.