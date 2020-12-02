LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

2 officers, 1 other person shot in South St. Petersburg

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Two police officers and one other person were shot in South St. Petersburg Wednesday afternoon, according to representatives for the St. Petersburg Police Department and Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Details are extremely limited but St. Pete Police Public Information Officer Yolanda Fernandez said the incident happened just after 4:15 p.m. near 14th Street South and 18th Avenue South.

Police initially said one officer was shot along with one other person. A spokesperson for the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed a second officer was shot.

The St. Pete Police Department has not said anything yet about the severity of anyone’s injuries. No information has been released on what led up to the shooting.

The Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force is investigating.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss