Police locate missing, endangered man

UPDATE: Lance Owens has been found according to the Clearwater Police Department.

ORIGINAL STORY: CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police are asking for your help in locating a missing and possibly endangered man.

Police say 47-year-old Lance Wade Owens was last seen about 2 p.m. Friday at his assisted living facility located at 1230 Druid Road.

Owens has a variety of health issues and has been reported missing multiple times before.

According to police, he is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and jeans and was carrying a black backpack.

If anyone has information or has seen Owens, please contact the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242.

