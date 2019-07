CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police are hoping you can recognize two burglary suspects.

According to police, the crime happened on June 27 at 2451 Enterprise Road.

Police say two men took off with multiple lawn care tools from a lawn service vehicle that was parked at the location listed above. The two stole blowers, edgers and trimmers.

If you have any information or know someone that does, please contact the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242.