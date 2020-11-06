Police: Missing St. Pete man needs life-saving medication

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 75-year-old man who was reported missing in St. Petersburg on Thursday.

A Silver Alert was issued for Joseph Nelson Jr., who is described as a 5 feet 9 inches Black male, weighing 175 pounds.

Police said Nelson left his home in the 4700 block of 13th Street South to visit a friend around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, but his friend was out of town.

Nelson’s car, a 2010 Nissan Armada, was last seen near the friend’s home around 5:40 p.m.

Police said Nelson is in need of life-saving medication, and has already missed more than one dose.

Nelson is bald with a gray goatee. His right foot is amputated, but he is not wearing a prosthetic. He was wearing a plaid shirt with khaki pants before he disappeared.

Those with information regarding his whereabouts should call 727-893-7780.

