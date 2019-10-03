Police: Man thrown from motorcycle dies in St. Pete crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Pete police say a man was killed after the brakes of his motorcycle locked up and he was ejected from the bike.

The accident happened on Park Street North shortly before 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, the man was passing vehicles and had stopped in the median lane when his rear brake locked up. This caused the motorcycle to flip over and the man was thrown from the bike. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

The man was taken to St. Pete General hospital in critical condition, then flown to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg where he later died.

Further information, including the man’s name, was not released.

