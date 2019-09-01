Breaking News
Police: Man threatens to shoot people at Bayfront Health and blow up hospital

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A transient man was arrested Saturday after police say he threatened to shoot everyone at Bayfront Health and blow up the hospital.

Kenneth Joseph Hunt, 57, is also accused of assaulting a security guard, according to an affidavit.

Police were called to the hospital for a disturbance. They said Hunt had threatened to return to the hospital and cut people with a knife. He also threatened to shoot everyone at the hospital and to blow up the facility.

Police said Hunt refused to exit the hospital room and tried to punch a security guard who was escorting him out of the facility. That was after he threw a bag at him, the affidavit states.

He later apologized to officers, saying what he had done was “stupid.”

Hunt was arrested for false report about planting a bomb, explosives or weapon of mass destruction and simple assault.

He’s being held at the Pinellas County Jail on a $10,150 bond.

