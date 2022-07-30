ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested after allegedly stealing a lit tiki torch from a downtown St. Petersburg bar and restaurant on Friday, according to an arrest report.

St. Petersburg police responded to The Galley on 4th Street North at 12:30 a.m. The arrest report alleged Aaron Hall, 37, grabbed a lit kerosene tiki torch from the patio and carried it down the sidewalk.

Hall reportedly approached a woman, who ran away from him because she “feared for her safety”. The affidavit said Hall told her to “suck my d—” before putting the torch down and going back to the bar.

Two witnesses told police that Hall began screaming at them, which prompted someone to call the police. They also told police that they feared for their safety, as well as the safety of everyone else at the bar.

Hall, who police said is homeless and was reportedly intoxicated during the incident, was taken to the Pinellas County Jail and charged with disorderly conduct.