Police: Man slashed stranger’s jaw in downtown St. Pete, tried to take his wallet

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A 26-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly slashed the jaw of a stranger in an unprovoked attack in St. Petersburg on Tuesday, police said.

The attack happened around 7:45 p.m. outside the Regions Bank on 510 Central Avenue.

Police said Tyler Andrew Garrison approached the man with a blade and cut his jawline.

The 2-inch wound required 20 stitches, police said.

According to the affidavit, Garrison followed the victim into the street while demanding his wallet. Police said the victim tripped in the middle of the street as he tried to back away.

“The defendant stood over him still demanding his wallet. Not until the victim began calling police did the defendant back away,” the arrest report states.

Garrison was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

