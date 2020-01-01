Police: Man shot in lower torso in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas Park police are currently investigating a shooting that injured one man.

Police say the shooting happened at a home in the 4200 block of 80th Avenue around 9:30 a.m. New Year’s Day.

The victim of the shooting was shot one time in his lower torso, according to police. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say a female subject, who was at the residence, is believed to have shot the victim. She is currently in police custody.

There are no other outstanding suspects or victims at this time.

Detectives are now working to determine the circumstances behind the shooting and the relationship between the victim and the shooter.

Please check back for the latest updates on this story.

LATEST STORIES: