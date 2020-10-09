Police: Man killed by hit-and-run driver after sitting down on road in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A 58-year-old man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Friday morning after he reportedly walked into the street and sat down.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said the man walked into 34th Street near 1st Avenue just after midnight Friday morning and sat in the road. Police said a driver of a white Nissan Altima struck him and drove off.

The pedestrian died from his injuries.

The police department is searching for the driver of the sedan. Officers said the car should have left front damage and a missing left front fog light bezel.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Pete Police Dept. at 727-893-7780.

