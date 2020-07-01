Police: Man injured in St. Pete shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was left with injuries after a shooting at an apartment complex in St. Petersburg Tuesday night, police said.
Police responded to reports of shots fired at the Citrus Grove Apartments, 731 15th Street South, around 11:45 p.m.
Police said a man was hospitalized with injuries, but his condition is unknown.
Further information was not available.
