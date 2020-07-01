LIVE NOW /
Police: Man injured in St. Pete shooting

Pinellas County

WFLA photo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was left with injuries after a shooting at an apartment complex in St. Petersburg Tuesday night, police said.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at the Citrus Grove Apartments, 731 15th Street South, around 11:45 p.m.

Police said a man was hospitalized with injuries, but his condition is unknown.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

