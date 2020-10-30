Police: Man in critical condition after possible St. Pete home invasion

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A 61-year-old man is in critical condition after a possible home invasion in St. Petersburg, police said.
Officers were called to a home on 21st Avenue North around 3 a.m. Friday to investigate a complaint about a loud stereo blaring music.
Police said they looked through a window and found a man who was physically restrained and in distress.
It’s unclear how long the 61-year-old had been there.
The man is currently in the hospital in critical condition.
Investigators believe the man was a victim of a home invasion.
If you may have seen anything suspicious or have any information, please call SPPD at 727-893-7780.
