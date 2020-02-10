Police: Man in critical condition after machete attack in Pinellas Park; suspect at large

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas Park police say a suspect is at large after a machete attack that left a man in critical condition.

According to police, a man attacked another man with the machete during a physical altercation in the 10100 block of 66th Street around 11 p.m. Sunday.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital where they remain in critical condition.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and that the two men know each other.

Police said the suspect remains at large, but no description of the man was given.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

