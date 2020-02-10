Police: Man in critical condition after machete attack in Pinellas Park; suspect at large

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police lights_red1126_700x3941_130448

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas Park police say a suspect is at large after a machete attack that left a man in critical condition.

According to police, a man attacked another man with the machete during a physical altercation in the 10100 block of 66th Street around 11 p.m. Sunday.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital where they remain in critical condition.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and that the two men know each other.

Police said the suspect remains at large, but no description of the man was given.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Morning Forecast"

USF Iowa intvw

Thumbnail for the video titled "USF Iowa intvw"

Community holds vigil for safe return of missing mother of three

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community holds vigil for safe return of missing mother of three"

32nd Annual Downtown Sarasota Festival of the Arts features over 250 artists

Thumbnail for the video titled "32nd Annual Downtown Sarasota Festival of the Arts features over 250 artists"

Phillies arrive in Clearwater for Spring Training

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phillies arrive in Clearwater for Spring Training"

17-year-old shot in eye with BB gun dies from injuries

Thumbnail for the video titled "17-year-old shot in eye with BB gun dies from injuries"

Brandon man arrested after threatening to assassinate President Trump

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brandon man arrested after threatening to assassinate President Trump"

Brandon man arrested after threatening to assassinate Pres. Trump

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brandon man arrested after threatening to assassinate Pres. Trump"

ISS Passover and ULA Launch

Thumbnail for the video titled "ISS Passover and ULA Launch"

ULA Atlas V rocket launch

Thumbnail for the video titled "ULA Atlas V rocket launch"

Sea lions make splash at Florida State Fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sea lions make splash at Florida State Fair"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss