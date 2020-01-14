Police: Man found dead outside St. Pete shopping center

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police have opened a death investigation after a man’s body was found outside of a shopping center in St. Petersburg.

Police were called to the 1100 block of 94th Avenue North around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday and found a 48-year-old man dead in the parking lot.

Police said there was evidence of trauma, but it’s unclear exactly how the man died.

An investigation is ongoing.

