ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police have opened a death investigation after a man’s body was found outside of a shopping center in St. Petersburg.
Police were called to the 1100 block of 94th Avenue North around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday and found a 48-year-old man dead in the parking lot.
Police said there was evidence of trauma, but it’s unclear exactly how the man died.
An investigation is ongoing.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mom learns of daughter’s back seat prank after she’s pulled over in ‘high risk’ stop
- Police: Man found dead outside St. Pete shopping center
- Recreational marijuana will not be on Florida ballot this year
- Florida teen installs cameras in home to prove parental abuse
- IT’S A RUNNER’S LIFE: A mother’s love runs deep to remember her son