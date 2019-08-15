Police: Man drank bottle of wine in Pinellas Park Walmart bathroom, left without paying

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County man is behind bars after police say he committed a “wine” and dash at Walmart.

Pinellas Park police arrested 55-year-old Ty Kelley on Wednesday afternoon at the Walmart on US-19.

According to an arrest affidavit, Kelley went into the Walmart around 4:30 p.m. and went directly to the alcohol aisle. Officers say he picked a bottle of wine and hid it in his pants.

Kelley is accused of then going to the bathroom and drinking the bottle of wine. Police say he threw the empty wine bottle in the trash and left the store without paying.

Store loss prevention employees spotted Kelley and police were contacted. Kelley was arrested and charged with petit theft.

The arrest report says the wine he took was a bottle of Barefoot Riesling valued at $6.98.