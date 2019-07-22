Police: Man dies after serious scooter crash in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Pete police have confirmed the victim in a serious bodily injury crash that involved a scooter has died.

Police say 49-year-old David Cavaletto died Sunday after suffering life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Police are still investigating the crash, which happened Friday night just after 11 p.m.

A bronze 2006 Chevrolet Impala was driving westbound on 18th Avenue South in St. Pete. A yellow Yongfu Machine scooter, driven by Cavaletto, was traveling eastbound on 18th Avenue South.

The driver of the Impala stopped to wait for another car to pass in order to make a turn into the southbound lane of 28th Street South. Once the car was clear, the Impala made a left turn onto 28th Street South directly in front of the scooter.

The scooter then crashed into the passenger side of the Impala.

Cavaletto was not wearing a helmet.

Citations are pending the completion of the crash investigation.