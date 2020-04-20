Breaking News
Police: Man dead, 2 injured in St. Pete shooting

Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Pete police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and two others injured overnight.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Street South early Monday morning.

Police said the shooting killed a man in his 20s, and that two other people were injured, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

