LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was killed while crossing the street in Largo on Saturday.

The Largo Police Department said traffic homicide investigators responded to the intersection of Starkey Road and 12th Avenue SE after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

Police did not identify the involved driver or the man they struck. He was taken to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The pedestrian was crossing the street from east to west when he was hit by a car in the southbound lanes. Largo police said witnesses told them the man “darted into the vehicle’s path.”

There are no crosswalks in the area where the man was struck. Google Maps shows the closest marked pedestrian crossings on Starkey Road are over half a mile away in either direction.