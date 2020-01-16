Police: Man arrested following murder of man at St. Pete sports bar

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to the death of a man found dead in a parking lot after hanging out at a St. Petersburg sports bar.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Christoffer King, 36 faces a first-degree murder charge in the beating death of 48-year-old Scott Jenks.

King is currently being booked into the Alachua County Jail and will be extradited to Pinellas County.

Deputies say the investigation is still very active.