GULFPORT, Fla. (WFLA) – Gulfport police are searching for the owner of a lost dog.

Police say the pup was found in the area of 27th Avenue S. and 45th Street. He did not have a collar, tag or microchip.

If you know where this dog lives or are the owners, please contact Gulfport Police Department’s Communications Center at 727-582-6177 and ask to speak with Officer Selena Ramos.