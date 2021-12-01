Police locate missing Clearwater man with memory issues

Pinellas County

UPDATE: Kujtim Skrapari has been located and is safe.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 72-year-old Clearwater man was reported missing Wednesday after his family told police they had not seen or heard from him since his trip to Panera near Drew St. around 11:30 a.m.

Police say Kujtim Skrapari, 72, has memory issues from a previous injury.

He is described as wearing black-framed glasses, a long sleeve shirt with a winter sleeveless vest and possibly gray-colored cargo pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 727-562-4252.

