Police looking for man who used stolen credit card to buy groceries in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police need your help identifying a man who used stolen credit cards to purchase hundreds of dollars worth of groceries.

Police say in early August a man lost his wallet at a bar located downtown. Afterward, another man then used the victim’s credit card at two grocery stores, spending almost $500 of the victim’s money.

According to police, the suspect is described as a white man between the age of 30 and 38. He has a slender build and stands roughly 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, jean shorts, black shoes and a tan camouflage hat.

Police also say the suspect has sleeve tattoos on both arms and had a green canvas bag with a black strap.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information on this incident, please contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or send an anonymous message by texting “SPPD” and your tip to TIP-411. You can reference case number #2019-034011.