Police looking for answers on grim anniversary of Clearwater couple’s murder

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – There are renewed pleas for tips in the Clearwater double murder of elderly victims, David and Mina Swan.

Both were shot to death a year ago.

It’s very tough for Noel Devine to talk about her mother, Mina Swan.

“When you asked if the passage of time makes it easier, not really,” said Devine.

Clearwater detectives came to the home of David and Mina Swan on Sept. 29th of last year, after Devine and a neighbor stumbled on their bodies to discover they had been shot.

“Right now, I have the picture for when I last saw her. And that picture is not a happy one,” said Devine.

The families put up $50,000 in reward money. CrimeStoppers is kicking in another $3000.

Devine has a pressing desire to see the case solved. Her brother may not live much longer. “It would be the most important thing for him to know what happened before it’s too late,” she said.

Detectives are convinced, this “who done it” will end in an arrest.

“We’re doing everything we can, utilizing the resources we have and we, the Clearwater Police department, including myself and everyone in the homicide unit, are committed to doing what it takes to solve this,” Lt. Michael Walek said.

Cops are asking you to dig into your memory. Perhaps you saw a car, a person, something that will help them catch this killer.

LATEST POSTS