Police look for suspect who punched clerk at St. Pete grocery store

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police have released surveillance video of a man suspected of punching a clerk in St. Petersburg after they got into an argument at a grocery store last month.

The alleged assault took place on July 12 at a store in the 3000 block of 22nd Avenue South.

Police said the man in question, who was wearing a white shirt, got into a verbal argument with one of the clerks at the store.

Things escalated, and the men moved outside, where the suspect allegedly punched the clerk, leaving him badly injured, police said. The assault was not captured on video.

Police are asking those with information on the man’s identity to call their non-emergency line at 727-893-7780 or send an anonymous tip by texting “SPPD” and the tip to TIP-411.

