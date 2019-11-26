Police: Largo man arrested for murder, thought victim poisoned his food

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A Largo man is behind bars after telling investigators he killed someone after he thought his food had been poisoned.

Investigators say, Ryan Avedisian, 38 thought the person was conspiring to kill him.

Avedisian told investigators he was in his bedroom when he thought he heard the victim in the kitchen say “I’m gonna kill him”

Avedisian said that he stayed up all night, and shot the victim multiple times later going to social media stating “Threat neutralized, 911 en route”

Avedisian called 911 to report he shot the victim and was taken into custody on a first-degree murder charge.