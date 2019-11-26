Police: Largo man arrested for murder, thought victim poisoned his food

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A Largo man is behind bars after telling investigators he killed someone after he thought his food had been poisoned.

Investigators say, Ryan Avedisian, 38 thought the person was conspiring to kill him.

Avedisian told investigators he was in his bedroom when he thought he heard the victim in the kitchen say “I’m gonna kill him”

Avedisian said that he stayed up all night, and shot the victim multiple times later going to social media stating “Threat neutralized, 911 en route”

Avedisian called 911 to report he shot the victim and was taken into custody on a first-degree murder charge.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss