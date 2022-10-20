ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg Police are investigating the “suspicious death” of a woman whose body was found in a condo less than a mile from the St. Pete Pier, according to a Thursday afternoon release.

Authorities said the woman’s body was found in a condo at the Parkshore Plaza Condo, located at 300 Beach Drive Northeast. The case is currently being investigated as a homicide.

Authorities said the woman is 70 years old.

