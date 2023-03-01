Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one injured late Tuesday evening in Tarpon Springs.

According to the Tarpon Springs Police Department, officers were called to a residential neighborhood on South Grosse Avenue after a reported shooting.

An investigation found that one person was struck by gunfire while sitting in their vehicle in front of 706 South Grosse Avenue.

The victim was driven by friends to Bayonet Point Hospital in Hudson with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooter is believed to be in a white four-door sedan.

The incident is actively being investigated by The Tarpon Springs Police Criminal Investigation Division.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Andrew Warwick at 727-938-2849, reference case TS23-5693.