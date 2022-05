TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – Tarpon Springs police are investigating a suspicious death on Tuesday.

Officers responded to 1121 E Boyer Str for a welfare check. Police said a man in his 50s did not show up for work for a few days.

When officers arrived, they found the man deceased in his bed.

There were no signs of trauma, but his death is still being considered suspicious.

No further information was released.