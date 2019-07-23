Man finds brother dead in Pinellas Park home

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A homicide investigation is underway in Pinellas Park after police say a man found his brother dead in his home overnight.

Officers were called to the suspicious death around midnight on 62 Way North. When they got to the scene, police found a 48-year-old man dead in his own home. Homicide detectives say the man suffered trauma to his upper body.

Sgt. Mike Lynch with the Pinellas Park Police Department says the victim’s brother initially found the body and called police.

Police do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time. They say the incident appears to be isolated to the victim and his home.

Authorities are not releasing the victim’s name yet because family members are still being notified.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Police are at the scene of a death investigation in Pinellas Park. (WFLA photo)

An officer stands in front of a Pinellas Park home where a body was found early Tuesday morning. (WFLA photo)



