EXCLUSIVE: 911 calls detail panic after child falls from zip line attraction in Lakeland
Police investigating shooting in St. Pete, gunmen at-large

Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg is investing a shooting that took place on Tuesday afternoon and is on the search for potential gunmen involved.

According to detectives, the shooting took place near the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue Northeast and Huntington Street Northeast.

Police said the victim shot has non-life threatening injuries.

No further information was made immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

