Police investigating serious crash involving scooter in St. Pete

Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Pete police are currently investigating a serious bodily injury crash that involved a scooter.

Police say the crash happened Friday night just after 11 p.m.

A bronze 2006 Chevrolet Impala was driving westbound on 18th Avenue South in St. Pete. A yellow Yongfu Machine scooter was traveling eastbound on 18th Avenue South.

The driver of the Impala stopped to wait for another car to pass in order to make a turn into the southbound lane of 28th Street South. Once the car was clear, the Impala made a left turn onto 28th Street South directly in front of the scooter.

The scooter then crashed into the passenger side of the Impala.

The scooter driver was not wearing a helmet and suffered life-threatening
injuries.

Citations are pending the completion of the crash investigation.

