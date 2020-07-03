Police investigating serious 3-car crash in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas Park police are currently investigating a serious crash involving three cars.

Police say the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of 49th Street North and 94th Avenue North.

Southbound 49th Street is limited to one lane, and all of 94th Avenue at 49th Street is completely closed and will remain closed for several hours, according to police.

No other information has been released at this time.

