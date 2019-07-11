Police investigating rollover crash in Pinellas Park

Live Now
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are currently at the scene of a rollover crash in Pinellas Park, Florida.

According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, the crash happened at Park Boulevard and 46th Street.

Police say the driver of the car walked away with minor injuries after rolling over twice in the car.

Drivers can expect some delays as police investigate the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.

