Police investigating rollover crash in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are currently at the scene of a rollover crash in Pinellas Park, Florida.

According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, the crash happened at Park Boulevard and 46th Street.

Pinellas Park Police Department

Police say the driver of the car walked away with minor injuries after rolling over twice in the car.

Drivers can expect some delays as police investigate the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.

