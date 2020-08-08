Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting involving St. Petersburg police officer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting involving a police officer from the St. Petersburg Police Department on Friday evening.

The incident happened at the intersection of 4th Street North and 41st Avenue North at the French Quarter Apartments just before 9 p.m.

According to Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, a female officer shot a man in the apartment courtyard who died from his injuries after the man grabbed the officer by the neck following a struggle between the two.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

