PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - A Pasco County mom wants to know why her 5-year-old daughter's school bus has no air conditioning in the sweltering heat. The Florida Department of Education says A/C is not required. As 8 On Your Side Investigates discovered, most Tampa Bay area school districts have it anyway. However, there are two exceptions and one really stands out.

Alexis Hughes called 8 On Your Side Investigates after her 5-year-old daughter dozed off on a school bus and woke up at the bus garage. 8 On Your Side looked into it and now, so is the district. They're investigating the bus driver.