Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist and a car.

Police say the crash happened at 4:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of 5th Avenue North.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, according to SPPD.

All traffic is closed on 5th Avenue North between 14th Street and 16th Street as police investigate.

