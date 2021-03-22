Police investigating deadly pedestrian crash in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A pedestrian was killed in St. Petersburg Monday afternoon.

According to St. Petersburg police, the crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. near 8934 4th Street North.

Police say the driver struck a pedestrian then ran off the roadway and struck an office building on the west side of the road.

The pedestrian died at the scene and the driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital.

Police say it is early in the investigation, but impairment may have been a factor in the crash.

All southbound lanes of 4th Street N, between 89th Avenue and 91st Avenue North are closed to traffic for the next few hours.

An investigation is ongoing.