Police investigating after man shot in hand in Clearwater

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating after a man was shot in the hand in Clearwater.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Grand Street early Thursday morning.

Clearwater police spokesman Rob Shaw said the individual showed up to Measide Dunedin Hospital and was treated for a gunshot wound to the hand.

Shaw said police are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting.

Further information was not available.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Feeding Minds: Bay area school opens food pantry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feeding Minds: Bay area school opens food pantry"

SPCA Florida sending kittens from Lakeland to Chicago

Thumbnail for the video titled "SPCA Florida sending kittens from Lakeland to Chicago"

Bay area school districts address concerns about Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay area school districts address concerns about Coronavirus"

Road Rants: Timeline and details of SR-52 widening in Pasco County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Rants: Timeline and details of SR-52 widening in Pasco County"

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Morning Forecast"

2 dead at Largo apartment complex, suspect in custody

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 dead at Largo apartment complex, suspect in custody"

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Cortez Road in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motorcyclist killed in crash on Cortez Road in Bradenton"

Body camera video captures arrest of woman accused of making bomb in Tampa Walmart

Thumbnail for the video titled "Body camera video captures arrest of woman accused of making bomb in Tampa Walmart"

Tampa Bay area pediatric cancer patient dances with Diddy on Ellen Show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay area pediatric cancer patient dances with Diddy on Ellen Show"

Euclid Ave. reopens after railroad repairs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Euclid Ave. reopens after railroad repairs"

City accuses CSX of going rogue, creating traffic nightmare in South Tampa by closing too many crossings

Thumbnail for the video titled "City accuses CSX of going rogue, creating traffic nightmare in South Tampa by closing too many crossings"

City accuses CSX of going rogue, creating traffic nightmare in South Tampa by closing too many crossings

Thumbnail for the video titled "City accuses CSX of going rogue, creating traffic nightmare in South Tampa by closing too many crossings"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss