Police investigating after man shot in hand in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating after a man was shot in the hand in Clearwater.
The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Grand Street early Thursday morning.
Clearwater police spokesman Rob Shaw said the individual showed up to Measide Dunedin Hospital and was treated for a gunshot wound to the hand.
Shaw said police are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting.
Further information was not available.
