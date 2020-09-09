Police investigate two violent attacks in Clearwater Beach Parking garage

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Anthony DeCamp had just celebrated his 30th birthday with his brother Robert Gillis at a Clearwater bar and were headed back to their car early Monday morning.

The car was parked in the north beach parking garage in Clearwater Beach. As they went to get in a group of men approached. One of the men pushed DeCamp. Decamp took off his glasses and shirt and the melee began.

Gillis ran to try and break it up. DeCamp, who spent four years in the Army, knew he needed to do what he could to protect his body.

“I knew to get into the fetal position, I knew to cover up and I knew to keep my face covered,” said DeCamp. “I’m just fortunate for all of it. “

Gillis then went for help and encountered a second group, three men and a woman. When, he claims, that group attacked him.

“I just felt a blow, I felt a blow right to the side of my face,” said Gillis. “I went down and I remember looking up and seeing this blonde girl standing over me and she hit me probably once or twice. “

Police were on scene and arrested Taylor Sparling, Benjamin Fishman, Antuan Lapread and Victoria Escudeo on aggravated battery charges. They are still looking for the individuals involved in the first assault case.

Rob Shaw with the Clearwater Police Department describes the attacks as violent and unwarranted.

“In one of the cases, the victim was held down for almost 30 seconds as he was beaten seriously by the individuals,” said Shaw. “And in the other case, you can see as many as six or seven suspects beating, striking, kicking the victim while he is down on the ground.”

DeCamp claims neither he nor his brother said anything to the individuals to provoke them. He says he took off his glasses so they wouldn’t get broken and his shirt so they wouldn’t use it to drag him.

He says he sees these unprovoked attacks posted from time to time on social media, and can’t believe he and Robert are now victims.

“I’m just, I’m in disbelief. With my brother and I, I never thought that we would be the ones that would be targeted,” said DeCamp. “Because we see this kind of thing on social media all the time.”