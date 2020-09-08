LIVE NOW /
Police: Suspicious package found in St. Petersburg found to be no threat

Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department says a “suspicious package” found in St. Petersburg on the sidewalk on Tuesday was identified as harmless.

According to police, 34th St. S between 18th Ave. S and 22nd Ave. S was closed in both directions, while officers investigated the package.

Police say with the help of the Tampa Bomb Squad determined the device to be a homemade mechanical device.

No one was injured and all lanes of 34th St. South are open to traffic.

