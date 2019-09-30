Police investigate suspicious death of elderly woman in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating the “suspicious death” of a 76-year-old woman who was found dead inside of a St. Pete mobile home on Sunday.

Police said they were called to check on Barbara Brylka after neighbors hadn’t seen her in a few days.

WFLA photo.

On Sunday, they found Brylka’s body at her home in the Pinewood Village Mobile Home Park, which is off Gandy Boulevard in the 10600 block of Poplar Street.

Investigators have yet to determine her cause of death, but call the manner in which she died suspicious.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, they’re still at the scene collecting evidence.

Further information was not immediately available.

