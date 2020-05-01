Police investigate suspicious death in St. Petersburg

Breaking News
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Pete police have opened a death investigation in the 300 block of 15th Avenue North.

According to police, a man identified as 28-year-old Tyler Clingman was found dead on the floor of his apartment after neighbors saw the door cracked open.

Police are calling the death suspious.

“We are still collecting evidence and investigating to determine cause of death, so currently it is premature to rule out foul play,” police said in a press release.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call detectives at 727-893-7780.

