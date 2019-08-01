Live Now
Man arrested for shooting neighbor in St. Pete

Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested after a shooting in St. Petersburg early Thursday morning.

Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 5200 block of 1st Avenue South.

Police said residents in two separate units of a building got into a fight and one was shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, Marquise Davis, 34, was located hours later and taken into custody.

Further information was not immediately available.

