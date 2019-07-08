Live Now
Police investigate deadly shooting in Largo

Pinellas County

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating a shooting death in the 2200 block of Gladys Street.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at the Autumn Chase Apartments at about 10 p.m.

Police said a 22-year-old man died at the scene. He did not live at the complex.

An investigation is ongoing.

Further information was not immediately available.

