Police investigate deadly shooting in Largo

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating a shooting death in the 2200 block of Gladys Street.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at the Autumn Chase Apartments at about 10 p.m.

Police said a 22-year-old man died at the scene. He did not live at the complex.

An investigation is ongoing.

Further information was not immediately available.

TRENDING STORIES

Toddler falls to her death from Royal Caribbean cruise ship in Puerto Rico

Body found with more than 100 dog bites in Highlands County, investigators say

‘Floribama Shore’ star arrested for flashing breasts, breaking car window in St. Pete

Police: Another person caught licking Blue Bell Ice Cream at store

WATCH: Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix ends with 2 crashes

Flesh-eating bacteria not just in the water

Photo of starfish with ‘big butt’ goes viral