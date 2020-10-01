Police investigating shooting at Tarpon Springs park

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Tarpon Springs police officers are investigating a shooting at a city park that sent one person to the hospital.

It happened at the basketball courts at Dorsett Park located at 500 E. Harrison Street around 3:42 p.m.

Investigators say a group of individuals was playing basketball while the victim was watching, a car pulled up with several people inside and shots were fired.

Detectives don’t know if there was one gunman in the car or multiple people firing. The spectator was hit and the car fled the scene.

Tarpon Springs police say someone drove the victim to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released the person’s identity, only saying the victim is a man.

An officer, who is assigned to the Tarpon Springs Police Department Youth Center, across the street, radioed that he heard several gunshots coming from the park and multiple vehicles speeding from the scene.

Antoine Bass works for the Tarpon Springs Parks and Recreation Department. He says it’s unsettling seeing crime scene tape, flashing lights and detectives where children normally are playing.

“It’s very unfortunate that something like this would happen. We’re not used to this,” said Bass. “It is a concern. We’ve got kids out here every day. We have a youth center up there with cops and kids and it’s just fortuate that they were not out here when this actually happened.”

Jeanine Rogers was driving by the park to drop off her son for baseball practice. Not today.

“It does make me concerned. A little nervous,” said Rogers. “It definitely makes me worry about our safety, his safety, all the children’s safety.”